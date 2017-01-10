Pitching underway at AIB Start-up Academy 2017

There were sleepless nights for many of the companies pitching at today’s AIB Irish Times Start-Up Academy as the 22 shortlisted companies have just three minutes to present their business story and try to win a place in the final 10 of this year’s Academy.

Each company is tasked with delivering a three-minute elevator style pitch to the judging panel followed by a two minute Q&A.

The 10 companies who have won a place will be announced tomorrow (Wednesday Jan 11th).

This year’s judging panel are Fiona Mahon from AIB, Bridget O’Donoghue from AIB, Eimear Moran from The Irish Times, Elaine O’Hora from Munchies, Jamie Macken from Livewire and David Murphy from The Irish Times.

“It’s actually quite exciting, their passion is contagious. The companies really believe in what they have so that makes the decision even more difficult. If this morning is anything to go by it’s going to be a really difficult decision,” said one of the judges, Eimear Moran.

Niall Harty from Origin Bars who make handmade high-fibre protein bars was one of the first through the doors this mornign. He summed up the experience with a mixture of emotions, both nerves and excitement. “When you are working on a business by yourself it’s your baby so actually getting to talk to people about it is so good. You also have to get used to having such a short amount of time to try and get across your business without sounding like a motormouth. ”

Over 450 initial applications were initially received from companies across Ireland and a longlist of 76 was whittled down to these 22 shortlisted companies facing the judges today. This is one step closer for these start-up companies to winning the Academy’s coveted top prize, which is worth €200,000.

The shortlisted companies are:

Minu - Brenda Woods

Engager - Aisling OReilly and Charlie Byrne

Frankman Grooming - Michael Swift

Fresh from ... the pier - Ken Mc Hugh

The Bashco - Claire McCarthy

Primaryschools.ie - Sadhbh Kurzawska

Feed - Shane Ryan

Tipperary Boutique Distillery Limited - Jennifer Nickerson

Bakers & Cakers - Mary Toner

Izzy Wheels - Ailbhe Keane

Origin Bars - Niall Harty

PhysioLinked - Sonia Neary

WorkJuggle - Ciara Garvan

Kirwan Dynomed

Atturos - Stephen Pennington

Ostoform - Kevin Kelleher

SocialFeedia - Mel Clohosey

The Little Pharma Ltd - Amanda Swan

Hydrasure - Emer Cooney

Kiki Moon - Keelin O'Keeffe

JobFace - Fearghal Mulvihill

Oathello Network Limited - Jennifer Hourihane

The 10 finalists will be announced Wednesday and the remaining 12 shortlisted companies will be invited to pitch at one of the four AIB Start-up Academy Summits taking place over the next two months around Ireland. At those events a judging panel will select a further four finalists to participate in the Start-up Academy programme - one at each event.

The eight-week academy will begin in February and at the end of that the finalists will make a final pitch to win the overall prize at the final in April.

