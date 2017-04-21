In their own words: the AIB Start-up Academy finalists

We spoke to the finalists of this year's AIB Start-up Academy. Watch the videos below to find out more about their startups.

This year's winner of the AIB Start-up Academy was Ostoform.

The first runner up of the Academy was Frankman.

The second runner up was Izzy Wheels.

The other available finalists in this year’s Academy were:

Shane Ryan, FEED

Mary Toner, Bakers and Cakers

Keelin O'Keeffe, Kiki Moon

Stephen Pennington, Atturos

Amanda Swan, The Little Pharma

Niall Harty, Origin Bars

Mark Rowe, Dynomed

Jennifer Hourihane, Oathello

Jennifer Nickerson, Tipperary Boutique Distillery

Ken McHugh, Fresh From

For more on this year's final see www.irishtimes.com/business/aib-start-up-academy