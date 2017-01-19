Hydrasure takes Galway leg of AIB Start-up Academy

Hydrasure, the smart stabling solution from Co Wicklow, wins the Galway leg of the AIB Start-up Academy summits 2017

Caitríona Mc Bride

Emer Cooney of Hydrasure. Photograph: Gary Quinn

Emer Cooney’s start-up business Hydrasure is the latest to win a place on the AIB Start-up Academy at the first of four regional events designed to fill the last four places on the 2017 academy. Hydrasure is a Wicklow-based company that provides smart-stabling solutions to the equine and agricultural industries and use technology to improve animal health, welfare and performance.

In a closely-judged contest she won out against Ciara Garvan’s WorkJuggle, an online platform connecting highly-skilled professionals with companies that need their skills on a flexible basis.

The event was hosted by Grainne Seoige, broadcaster and director of Grace Diamonds a new start-up itself. The pitching contest was one of the highlights of a summit that included expert input from Pádraig Ó Céidigh, Senator and founder of Aer Arann; Aoibheann McNamara, owner of ArdBia, Galway and co-founder of The Tweed Project; Padraic Joyce, ex-Galway GAA footballer and founder of PJ Personnel; David Cunningham, CEO of Beolas Health & Innovation and PorterShed board member.

Hydrasure will now go forward to join 10 finalists that were chosen last week from a shortlist of 22 companies from across Ireland. This is one step closer for these start-up companies to winning the Academy’s coveted top prize, which is worth €200,000.

Three further summits will take place in Dublin, Belfast and Cork over the next few weeks with expert speakers and pitches from businesses who have one last chance to win one of the three remaining places on this year’s Start-up Academy programme. 

The eight-week Academy will begin next month in The Irish Times and the finalists will make a final pitch to win the highly coveted prize at a final event in April.

To find out more visit www.aibstartupacademy.com


 
 
 

