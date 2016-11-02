Value of Ireland’s foodservice market hits record €7.5bn

The value of Ireland’s foodservice industry grew to a record €7.5 billion this year, and is forecast to grow to over €9 billion by 2020, a new report by Bord Bia has revealed.

Foodservice or “out of home” describes all food consumed away from home, which includes everything from restaurants, hotels, coffee shops and bars to workplace catering, hospitals and schools.

According to Bord Bia, the sector has benefitted from better-than-expected economic growth, buoyant consumer confidence, recovery in tourism and the continuation of 9 per cent VAT for hospitality.

The group’s report, which was presented at its annual foodservice industry seminar in Dublin, found almost 35 per cent of foodservice spending was in quick serve restaurants, which comprise traditional fast food eateries and more upmarket food outlets.

Pubs, meanwhile, accounted for 18 per cent of consumer spend (excluding alcohol), with food-led pubs seeing the biggest return.

However, the strongest growth was found to be in the coffee shop segment, although this was from a small base.

Bord Bia’s report also highlighted some notable trends and consumer preferences. While consumers crave indulgence, health and authenticy continue to experience growing consumer demand.

“This may not necessarily mean lower fat or lower calories, but rather more on the types of ingredients, the transparency of the menu and how much of a menu item can be described as natural,” the report said.

It also noted that fast food restaurants continue to be a target for criticism regarding obesity.

“The potential mandatory inclusion of calorie counts on menus as well as a tax on sugar sweetened drinks coming into effect in 2018 will put pressure on these outlets to consider healthier menu items that are cohesive with their offering,” Bord Bia said.

Speaking at the seminar, Bord Bia’s foodservice specialist Maureen Gahan said: “It has been a bumper year for foodservice in Ireland. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite the uncertainty that Brexit brings, we are still in the enviable position of being the fastest growing economy within the EU,” she said, noting the foodservice market was growing at annual rate of over 5 per cent.