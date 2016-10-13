‘Used’ Marmite appears on eBay for £100,000 amid Tesco/Unilever spat

A “used” jar of Marmite has appeared on eBay for £100,000 (€110,518) as consumers respond to the news of a shortage of the spread.

The listing also throws in free postage and packaging.

It comes as Unilever, the group behind brands such as Marmite, Flora and Persil, is believed to have demanded a 10 per cent price rise due to the falling value of sterling, halting deliveries to Tesco in the UK when it refused.

Another eBay listing has a “Rare 2016 genuine retail Marmite jar (unopened)” for £5,000, with the description: “One of the last remaining examples of this fabled product in private hands.

“Unsealed, it is in the same condition it was when it was plucked from the supermarket shelf.

“Little did I know it would be the last Marmite I ever bought — and now, you, too, can buy your last ever Marmite”

Free postage

“FREE postage, UK only. I will not post this item to Europe.”

A 125g jar for £29.99 reads: “A much loved/hated spread once found in many cupboards across Britain, but following the decision to leave the EU has now become an extremely rare item.”

It goes on: “This rare jar of yeast extract could at least ensure that a family somewhere in the country will receive their recommended daily allowance of the B12 vitamin.”

Meanwhile, Poundland (the UK equivalent of Dealz) is working the spat to its advantage, with freshly printed shelf tickets in stores reassuring customer that there is “No shortage of Marmite here!!”

