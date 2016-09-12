US financial magazine tips Greencore shares to surge 20%

Food company Greencore may see its shares surge more than 20 per cent in the next year as it benefits from expansion into the fast-growing United States market and bolsters its position in the UK, according to Barron’s, the influential US weekly financial publication.

Barron’s noted that the US market for convenience foods is growing at a double-digit pace, while Greencore is the UK market leader in the chilled convenience and private-label foods space.

“At the current price, Greencore has a market value of £1.44 billion (€1.7 billion) and trades for 16.1 times estimated earnings for 2017. In contrast, the Stoxx Europe 600 index’s consumer good sector trades at a multiple of 21.6,” Barron’s noted over the weekend.

‘Lumpy’ performance

Shares in Greencore tumbled in late July as the company, led by chief executive Patrick Coveney, reported that its sales momentum slowed in in the three months to June and its US business continued to turn in what company executives called a “lumpy” performance.

However, Mr Coveney was upbeat on the US business at the time, saying it had become profitable since March, having posted a small loss in the first half of the year to the end of September. Chief financial officer Alan Williams predicted the unit’s mixed quarterly performance would moderate and begin to deliver “high single-digit” to “low double-digit” growth in time as it won new business.

While Greencore’s shares have since rallied by 20 per cent, they were unable to glean much support from the Barron’s article, trading down 1.3 per cent at £3.45 by midmorning in London.