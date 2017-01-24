‘Unexpected and extremely disappointing’ trading period for Aryzta

Swiss-Irish food group said on Tuesday that the group’s performance in the five months ending December 2016 was both “unexpected and extremely disappointing” as falling revenues and higher than expected labour costs hit the group’s north American business hard.

Aryzta said that the group’s underlying fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) metric was tracking about 20 per cent behind last year in the five months of trading ending December 2016, and the group expects a similar impact for the full year.

“The underperformance is due largely to north American weakness compounding thealready anticipated weakness in Europe due to the ongoing German bakery commissioning and the impact of Brexit” Aryzta said.

Reduced revenue and higher than expected labour inflation costs have hit the group’s north American busienss, while its Otis Spunkmeyer branded strategy has triggered co-pack volume losses earlier than anticipated, Arytz said, resulting in significant negative operating leverage at the Cloverhill facility.

Chief executive Owen Killian said that the performance was “ both unexpected and extremely disappointing”.

“Aryzta north America is well invested and structured to support a significantly larger business very effectively and efficiently. It has best-in-class processes and technology,and is capable of further initiatives to develop its potential. We have initiated price increases to address United States labour inflation, which issignificant across the business,” he said.

Mr Killian said the group recognises that it will take a recovery followed by a period of “sustainable growth” to re-establish investor confidence, as well as an alignment with its key shareholders in terms of future strategy and capital allocation.

“ The Aryzta board and management teams are committed to returning the business to solid performance and growth and dealing with the challenges presented.”