UberEats preparing to launch in Dublin

On-demand meal delivery service UberEats appears to be readying itself to launch in the Republic.

The product, which is run through the Uber app, is already present in more than 450 cities worldwide, including over 50 cities in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company has signalled plans to “rapidly expand in the region”.

While a spokesman for UberEats said he did not “have any confirmed dates or details at this stage”, the company is advertising a range of job opportunities in the “UberEats Dublin” office.

The spokesman added: “UberEats has been hugely popular in every city around the world we have launched it in, so the fact we are exploring our options in Ireland shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“We’re always looking at what other services we can introduce but don’t as yet have a confirmed date for UberEats.”

The service uses the Uber network to provide users with menus from a roster of local restaurants. The average order takes 35 minutes from start to finish.