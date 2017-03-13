Troubled Aryzta announces half year earnings losses

Top executives at Aryzta are to leave by the end of March as the embattled food company announced half year results including a 2.8 per cent revenue decrease to €1.9 billion.

Its ebita (earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization) declined by 31.3 per cent to €158.5 million for the six months to the end of January, it said on Monday.

Chief executive Owen Killian, chief financial officer Patrick McEniff and head of the Americas division John Yamin will have left the company by March 31st.

Their original departure date announced last month was due to fall by the end of July.

The Board of Directors of Aryzta has appointed David Wilkinson as interim chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Mr Wilkinson is a senior partner at KPMG in Dublin and is currently head of the advisory practice in Ireland.

He is joining the company on secondment from KPMG to support the management team during the transition process.

Results

A breakdown of its H1 results show European revenues decreased by 2.3 per cent to €861.8 million, North American revenues by 5.8 per cent to €915.2 million while rest of world revenues were up by 20.3 per cent to €129 million.

Underlying net profit at the company decreased by 22.4 per cent to €109.4 million.

In its statement, Aryzta said it had continued with strong cash generation of €99 million and reduced its financing costs by €26 million.

A strategic review of its joint ventures is also underway and in all of the current circumstances, the board has said it is not in a position to provide guidance.

Last month, the managing director of Aryzta’s European and Asia-Pacific bakeries operation, Frank Kleiner became the latest executive to announce his departure with the group facing unprecedented restructuring after a string of profit warnings in January.

Mr Wilkinson will report directly to the chairman of the board until a new chief executive is appointed.

Next CEO

Speculation has already built around potential candidates for the CEO role with prominent names including Hilliard Lombard, Aryzta’s former European boss, who left early last year to become managing director of the Irish business of Valeo Foods, owner of the Batchelors and Fruitfield brands.

Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney has also been mentioned although sources previously indicated the role would be unlikely to appeal to him.

Trouble at Aryzta, the owner of Cuisine de France, began around March, 2015. At that point stock was sold off after it posted weaker-than-expected results.

Shortly afterwards it purchased of a 49 per cent stake in French frozen foods company Picard from London-based private equity firm Lion Capital in a €447 million deal badly received by investors.

A subsequent series of profit warnings and disappointing earnings, largely as a result of problems in the US operations, has seen Aryzta’s market value plunge by 53.5 per cent over the past two years to 2.93 billion Swiss francs (€2.75 billion).