Sterling reverse could be first in sequence of setbacks for food industry

The Brexit-related slide in sterling wiped a potential €570 million off the value of our food and drink export trade with the UK, according to Bord Bia’s latest export performance and prospects report.

When increased export volumes are taken into account, the actual hit was, however, closer to €300 million, which is modest in the context of a sector worth €11 billion to the economy.

That said, the reverse is perhaps only the opening sequence in what’s likely to be a more prolonged and complex disruption to trade with our nearest neighbour.

Consumers and businesses are only adjusting to the new euro/sterling exchange and the impact on consumption patterns and exporting volumes has yet to fully play out.

The sterling factor could also be overtaken by a greater set of challenges if Britain choses to exit the single market in 2019, raising the prospect of export tariffs and hard borders.

Such a scenario could be compounded if the UK opts for a swift, post-Brexit deal with Mercosur, resulting in a flood of cheap food from South America into Ireland’s largest export market.

The sector has dealt with significant crises in the past - BSE, foot and mouth, dioxins - but nothing on this scale.

As a Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said at yesterday’s launch there is no upside to Brexit for the food and drink industry here. The only real policy option is market diversification. This is how pigmeat producers here dealt with the Russian food embargo, essentially by redirecting their produce into emerging markets in Asia.

Bord Bia’s director of markets Padraig Brennan said some 80 per cent of total export growth last year was driven by trade to international markets where higher demand, improved market positioning and relatively steady exchange rates helped improve the competitive position of Irish exports.

He also noted that the share of exports destined for the UK fell by four percentage points to 37 per cent in 2016. This trend is likely to accelerate amid the current climate of uncertainty.

The 8 per cent slide in Irish food exports to the UK last year was mirrored by a similar-sized pick-up in international markets, most obviously China, which is now our second biggest market for dairy.

Beef, however, remains the single biggest component of Ireland’s food export trade, valued at €2.4 billion last year, and with 50 per cent of exports going to the UK, the most exposed to Brexit.

The opening up new export markets like China, where consumption rates are rising sharply, is now more urgent than ever.

The Department of Agriculture insists it is working closely with Chinese authorities to finalise the remaining technical steps to allow trade to commence, but progress is painstakingly slow.

Ireland’s food and drink trade may be dwarfed in financial terms by pharma and IT but its employment footprint, roughly 270,000, is bigger than the other two combined, and its future health is crucial to the rural economy.