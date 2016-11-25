Revenues at yoghurt maker Glenisk surpass €20 million

Revenues at organic yogurt maker Glenisk increased 4 per cent to €20.4 million last year, according to accounts filed with the Companies Registration Office.

The accounts lodged by Cordagrove Ltd show the company posted a gross profit of €6.9 million for 2015, and an operating profit of €834,980. This compares with an operating profit of €603,607 the previous year.

Staff costs at the Co Offaly-based, family owned yogurt maker rose from €2.8 million to €3 million during the year, while emoluments for directors increased to €422,077.

The accounts also show a dividend of €250,000 was paid during the year.

The directors report noted the company, which was established in 1987, plans to develop new products and increase its market share.