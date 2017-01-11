Revenue official allegedly threatened at her home

The Revenue is taking seriously an alleged approach to a tax official whose name was on letters sent to hundreds of Kerry Co-op shareholders in connection with a controversial tax demand.

The Kerryman reported on Wednesday that people called to the Co Limerick home of the tax official in the past week and warned her they would return if the tax demand was not withdrawn.

The official who signed the letters that were issued to 400 of the biggest Kerry Group milk supply members of the Kerry Co-op in late November/early December is also reported to have received threatening hate mail.

Gardai in Limerick are monitoring the official’s home, and security measures are also being employed in the Co Kerry office where she works, the newspaper reports.

Taken seriously

Revenue has said that any such behaviour, though not unknown, is taken seriously. “In general terms, you will be aware that it is not unknown for individuals to seek to highlight dissatisfaction with an organisation through bullying or threatening behaviour targeting individual staff members, or groups of staff,” the authority said in a statement.

“Revenue takes any threat against our staff very seriously. Our policy is to assess and take appropriate action, including referral to An Garda Síochána. ”

The demand for tax on so-called patronage shares issued by Kerry Co-op relates to 2011, an Oireachtas committee on the matter was told on December 7th.