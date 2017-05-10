Record Kerrygold sales drive Ornua profit

Operating profit at Ornua increased by 46 per cent in 2016 compared to the previous year after record Kerrygold retail sales of €900 million.

The group sold DPI speciality foods at the end of 2015 and, excluding this sale, group turnover rose by 9.1 per cent to €1.75 billion while group earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortisation increased by 18.4 per cent.

A members bonus of €14.5 million was declared in 2016 which includes a final bonus from the gain on the disposal of DPI speciality foods of €5 million.

Commenting on the 2016 results, Kevin Lane, chief executive of Ornua, said: “excellent performances in established markets such as Germany and the US were accompanied by continued expansion in our developing markets of Africa, China and the Middle East. These results were achieved against a backdrop of significant market volatility and political uncertainty.”

Headquartered in Dublin, Ornua is Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products with sales of around €1.75 billion.

The group recently acquired FD Need Foods to enhance it’s presence in the UK ingredients sector as part of a strategy to generate revenues of €3 billion by 2021.

The dairy producer closed 2016 with a significant increase in net cash of 431 per cent to €57.2 million, however, there was no immediate explanation for the large rise.