Penneys drives growth at Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent rise in first-half profit, driven by a recovery at its sugar business and a resilient performance at Penneys/Primark, its discount fashion retailer.

The group, which also has ingredients and grocery businesses, raised its profit guidance for the full year.

For the six months to March 4 AB Foods made an adjusted operating profit of £652 million. That compares with analysts’ average forecast of £623 million , according to Reuters data, and £486 million in the previous corresponding period.

“Our outlook for the group’s full year results has improved and we now expect to report good growth in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share,” the group said.

AB Foods made adjusted operating profit of £1.12 billion in 2015-16, with adjusted earnings per share of 106.2 pence.

Reuters