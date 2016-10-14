Pat Smith seeks €2m from Irish Farmers’ Association

Former Irish Farmers’ Association general secretary Pat Smith has brought two legal actions against the organisation including one seeking orders requiring it to pay him €2 million via a payment of €1 million now and a further €1 million over the next ten years.

One of the cases is aimed at securing enforcement of a November 19th, 2015 agreement which Mr Smith says is valid, effective and enforceable. In his second case, he alleges he was defamed by the association and has issued a claim for damages, including aggravated damages.

Both cases were in separate High Court lists this week via pre-trial motions on behalf of Mr Smith’s side. Dates for the cases have yet to be fixed.

In his case over the alleged November 2015 agreement, Mr Smith wants orders for specific performance of that agreement or, alternatively, orders requiring the association pay him €1 million now which he claims is due in consideration of his resignation as general secretary. He also wants the IFA to pay him an additional €1 million via yearly €100,000 instalments beginning next month.

Mr Smith, who worked for the IFA for more than 25 years and became general secretary in 2009, resigned after it came under pressure to reveal his salary. It was later disclosed he was paid more than €540,000 in 2013 and more than €450,000 in 2014 and 2015.

In his action over the agreement, he wants orders requiring the IFA to calculate income tax and statutory deductions from the €1 million sum sought now in the most tax-efficient manner legally permissible and pay those to the Revenue.

He also wants the IFA to issue an unconditional reference concerning his contribution to the association and to transfer ownership of a car to him.