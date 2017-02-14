Owen Killian and two other top execs to step down from Aryzta

Aryzta, the Swiss-Irish food group, said on Tuesday that chief executive Owen Killian, chief financial officer Patrick McEniff, and chief executive of the Americas region John Yamin, have all tendered their resignations and intend to step down from their respective roles at the end of the current financial year, which falls in July.

The move comes after the group issued a warning in late January that its earnings could plummet by 20 per cent amid over-capacity concerns in North America. The stock dropped to an eight-year lowand pressure mounted on Mr Killian, who started with the company in 1977 when it was the Irish Agriculture Wholesale Society (IAWS), to step aside. Mr Killian first took over as chief executive in 2003, and spearheaded a tie-up with Swiss group Hiestand, which formed Aryzta in 2008.

“To support an orderly transition, provide stability for the business and management continuity for staff, customers and suppliers” Aryzta has appointed three replacements with immediate effect. The appointments are Dermot Murphy, COO Europe; Ronan Minahan COO Americas and Robert O’Boyle, COO APMEA.

In a statement Gary McGann, Aryzta chairman, thanked the contribution by Owen, Patrick and John.

“ The newly constituted executive management team, together with an improved capital structure, provides stability with an objective to deliver, in time, both performance and growth,” he said.

The company said it will now engage “a leading international recruitment firm to identify the highest caliber candidates for these important roles”.

Aryzta also said on Tuesday that it has started to evaluate “investment alternatives” for the Picard business, the French frozen food specialist in which it acquired a 49 per cent equity state, together with a call option on the remaining 51 per cent stake, back in 2015. If the stake was to be sold, it would be used to strengthen the group’s balance sheet Aryzta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The maker of Cuisine de France has also increased the covenant headroom under its senior revolving credit facility, up to 4 times net debt to EBITDA, “thereby providing the group with enhanced financial flexibility”.