Origin quarterly revenues rise to €333.6 million

Agri-services group Origin Enterprises has reported an 11 per cent increase in revenues to €333.6 million for the three months to 31 October, up from with €300.4 million in the corresponding period last year.

In a trading statement published this morning, the company said underlying revenue increased by 1.3 per cent reflecting higher seed, crop protection and fertiliser volumes, largely offset by lower fertiliser and feed prices and lower crop marketing volumes.

It said a combination of generally favourable weather conditions, and an improved planning environment for primary producers in the period in key geographies, led to good early season activity levels on-farm, resulting in higher demand for the Origin’s services and inputs.

Origin said business-to-business Agri-Inputs achieved a good result in Ireland and the UK during the three month period, with performance benefitting from a combination of higher volumes and improved margins.

The group’s Polish farm services business now operates under the Agrii brand following the merger of Dalgety and the Kazgod Group, which was acquired in the 2016 financial year. Origin said performance there was satisfactory in the seasonally quiet first quarter.