NTMA may raise €10bn next year after final 2016 sale

The National Treasury Management Agency is likely to target raising up to €10 billion in debt issuance next year, according to analysts, after it completed its final bond sale of 2016.

On Thursday morning, the State’s debt agency sold €750 million of bonds that are due to be repaid in 2030. The bonds were priced to carry a market interestrate, or yield, of 0.978 per cent, according to traders, below a rate of 1.01 per cent at which similar securities were trading shortly before the auction closed.

Demand among traders and investors for the bonds exceeded supply by 2.58 times, they said.

Following the transaction, the NTMA will have raised €8.25 billion of bonds for the whole year, just above the middle of its targeted range of €6 billion to €10 billion.

“After the completion of today’s auction, it is likely it will be early January 2017 before the NTMA to the market,” said Ryan McGrath, head of fixed income strategy at Cantor Fitzgerald in Dublin, adding that this excludes a planned sale of short-term debt, known as Treasury Bills, next month.

“Next year’s issuance is expected to be similar to this year’s,” Mr McGrath said, adding that he currently esimates the NTMA will sell €8 billion to €10 billion of debt in 2017.

While the Government forecasts its budget deficit will shink to 0.4 per cent of gross domestic product in 2017 from 0.9 per cent this year, it will have to refinance more than €23 billion of maturing debt over the next three years, according to Central Bank data.