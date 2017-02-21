New Kerry CEO a blend of the old with a dash of eastern promise

In picking its next chief executive, food giant Kerry Group has opted for a tried and tested recipe - with a dash of eastern promise.

The €12.7 billion ingredients, flavours and consumer foods giant – which started off in 1972 as a one-man-show as Denis Brosnan plotted world domination from a 22ft rented caravan in a muddy field in Listowel – said on Tuesday it has appointed Edmond Scanlon (43) as its next chief executive officer (CEO). He’ll replace Stan McCarthy, who is set to retire as he turns 60 in September, after more than nine years in the top spot.

Like McCarthy before him, Scanlon started out on Kerry’s graduate training programme 21 years ago, initially in the consumer foods business. After relocating to the US in 2004, Scanlon spent a period in charge of the group’s Americas mergers and acquisitions function before relocating to Shanghai in 2012 to drive its activities in China. Two years later, he was promoted to CEO of Kerry Asia Pacific, where he subsequently led the establishment of a regional headquarters in Singapore.

“We considered whether we would be better off to look outside,” Michael Dowling, Kerry’s chairman, told analysts when asked about the succession process on Tuesday. “But ... it was clear that we had sufficient talent in the company.”

Scanlon came out on top.

Lifer

It’s Scanlon’s experience in Asia, which McCarthy has acknowledged as an “advantage that I didn’t have”, that probably clinched it. It’s easy to see why. Asia-Pacific business volumes grew almost 11 per cent in 2016, three times the pace experienced by the wider group. Emerging markets has expanded from being 19 per cent of the business in 2008 to 26 per cent, and would be higher had the US not been the focus of most of Kerry’s €900 million of takeover deals in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you take a three- to five-year guess, Asia could be a much more significant part of our business,” said McCarthy said on the same call.

The Asia-Pacific unit has stolen a march on the rest of the group so far this year, having agreed to spend €83 million on two flavours and fragrance deals, in China and Australia. McCarthy hinted that a few more deals are in the offing in the same region.

The outgoing chief executive signalled he plans to go out with a bang. He said the group is back on the deals path, with the financial scope to match or even exceed its 2015 acquisition spend - which itself was the equivalent of the previous five years combined.

“Stan is someone who has fundamentally driven the business forward through strategic acquisitions that have been well integrated in areas that have driven growth,” said Hunter. “He’s also managed to buy very different businesses and blend them into the Kerry brand.”

Group sales have grown by 27 per cent under McCarthy’s leadership, to €6.1 billion last year. The value of the group has surged by over 335 per cent, to €12.7 billion.

Brands

While Kerry may be best known at home for retail brands including Dairygold, Denny and EasiSingles cheese slices, the consumer foods division’s €1.3 billion of sales last year accounted for a little over a fifth of the group total.

The global-leading taste and nutrition business generated €4.9 billion of sales last year selling ingredients to the beverages, sweet and culinary food companies as well as pharmaceutical firms.

Kerry is spending about €250 million a year on research and development in this division, which the group says is “by far the largest investment by any company in our peer set in the industry”.

Many of Kerry’s 800 scientists – out of a workforce of 23,000 – devote their days looking into fermentation, enzymes, speciality proteins, emulsifiers and “texturants”.

The scale and profitability of the taste and nutrition business has prompted some observers, including analysts at French equities brokerage Exane BNP Paribas, to wonder why the group doesn’t sell off the consumer foods division - potentially unlocking €1.4 billion.

The latter’s 8.8 per cent trading margin last year was well short of the 14.7 per cent reported by the taste and nutrition unit.

However, McCarthy dismissed such talk on the call.

“It is a very good business delivering very good cash flow and will continue to grow,” said McCarthy, adding that having the business adds to the group’s “credibility and capability around consumer insights” when it is selling its flavours and ingredients around the world.

Then there’s the matter of the group’s legacy farmer shareholders, with Kerry Co-op still holding an almost 14 per cent stake in the business.

“The consumer business may be pulling back on Kerry’s [STOCK] ratings and holding back its growth,” said Hunter. “But there’s a large shareholder base that would be more akin to that side of the business.”