Nestle cuts full-year revenue forecast amid slowing growth in emerging markets

Nestle, the world’s biggest food company,cut its full-year revenue forecast amid slowing growth in emerging markets.Revenue will rise about 3.5 per cent on an organic basis, the Vevey, Switzerland-based maker of Nespresso coffee said in a statement, abandoning a goal for growth similar to last year’s 4.2 per cent. Sales gained 3.3 per cent on that basis in the first nine months of the year. Analysts expected an increase of 3.6 per cent.

For several years Nestle and rival consumer-goods makers like Unilever and Danone have grappled with deflation across Europe that’s crimped their ability to raise prices. They’re now facing the opposite situation in emerging markets as rising raw material costs have forced them to hike prices of their goods, repelling shoppers.

The volatile markets will heap pressure on Nestle’s incoming chief executive Ulf Mark Schneider.”Pricing remained soft but increasing,” Paul Bulcke, who hands the CEO job to Schneider Jan. 1, said in the statement.

Nestle also forecasts improvements in margins and underlying earnings per share in constant currencies. Sales growth in emerging markets slowed to 5.3 per cent in the first nine months of the year from the 8.9 per cent increase Nestle had in the full year 2015.

Unilever, which gets more than half its sales from emerging markets, last week reported its first drop in quarterly shipments since 2014 as price increases in countries like Brazil cut into volume. This week, Danone announced its slowest third-quarter sales growth in a decade and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc narrowed its revenue growth outlook to the bottom of its forecast on waning demand in Russia.Schneider comes fromthe medical industry and is expected to support Nestle’s shift towards nutrition and health.

Bloomberg