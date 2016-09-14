Kerrygold to create 65 jobs in Co Cork with opening of new facility

Kerrygold is to create 65 jobs in Mitchelstown, Co Cork with the opening of a new €38 million production facility.

Kerrygold Park will have a capacity of up to 50,000 tonnes of butter per annum, the company’s parent Ornua said.

The new facility, which is to officially open on Wednesday, will also house a ‘Green to Gold’ customer innovation centre.

Ornua is Ireland’s largest exporter of Irish dairy products, exporting to over 110 countries worldwide. The group is targeting growth in retail sales of €1 billion for its flagship brand Kerrygold, from €750 million.

“Kerrygold Park is core to our ambitious plans to develop the Kerrygold brand from a butter brand to a dairy brand. Not only will the new facility significantly enhance our production, it also greatly improves our innovation capability and our ability to deliver premium dairy products to consumers around the world,” sair Ornua chief executive Kevin Lane.

In addition to Kerrgyold, Ornua also owns the Pilgrims Choice, Dubliner, Shannongold, Forto, Eureka! and BEO Milk Powder brands.