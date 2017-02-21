Kerry chief executive Stan McCarthy to retire as profits rise 7.1%

Kerry Group accompanied a better-than-expected set of results for 2016 by saying its chief executive Stan McCarthy is set to retire in September, having been in the role for the past nine years.

Mr McCarthy will be replaced by Edmond Scanlon, who is currently president and chief executive of Kerry Asia Pacific.

The news comes as Kerry reported that its trading profit rose by 7.1 per cent last year to €750 million, beating market expectations by €4 million and driven by growth in its taste and nutrition business.

Group sales grew by 3.6 per cent to €6.1 billion, against analysts expectations for a 2.9 per increase, with the group’s largest division, comprising taste and nutrition, driving the surprise as its 4 per cent growth was almost twice that seen by the consumer foods division.

The good group sees its adjusted earnings per share for the current year rising by between 5 per cent and 9 per cent, following a 7.1 per cent increase in 2016 to €3.234. Analysts at Davy said the outturn for last year and the mid-point of forecast, which includes solid sales volume growth, price inflation and some currency headwinds, is in line with consensus estimates.

Mr McCarthy, who turns 60 days before his September 30th retirement, has presided over a 27 per cent increase in the group’s sales since he took over as chief executive in January 2008. The company’s value has surged by 120 per cent over the same period, to €12.3 billion, making it the third biggest company on the Dublin’s Iseq index, after CRH and Ryanair.

During 2016, Kerry said it “responded well” to the prevailing business environment, increased volatilty on currency markets and changing consumer demands.

“Health and wellness trends continued to drive ‘nutritionally minded’ consumer choice, increasing demand for taste, active nutrition, higher protein, natural, ‘free-from’, authentic, clean-label, convenience food and beverage products,” Kerry said.

The net deficit for its defined benefit pension schemes, where retirement benefits are linked to an employee’s final salary, widened to €291.9 million from €253.3 million, primarily as a result of lower corproate bond yields. However, this was partially offset by cash contributions paid into the schemes during the year.