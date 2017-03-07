Just Eat almost doubles earnings to £115m

Online food delivery company Just Eat reported a 93 percent rise in earnings to £115 million, broadly in line with forecasts, and said it expected 2017 to be another year of “material growth”.

The British company, which is about to lose its chief executive due to urgent family matters, said it expected to deliver underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between £157 million and £163 million this year, a range slightly better than consensus forecasts.

Revenue rose 52 per cent to £375.7 million, up 46 per cent on a like-for-like basis, in 2016, it said on Tuesday.

Reuters