JP McManus and Magnier backed UK pub chain shares hit by Brexit

UK pub and restaurants company Mitchells & Butlers, which is 23 per cent-owned by horse racing tycoons JP McManus and John Magnier, saw its shares slump on Tuesday as it warned on the increased costs it will face as a result of Brexit and rising wages.

The London-listed company’s stock fell 5.6 per cent to £2.58 (€3.02) in early trading, as the company reported its pre-tax profits for the year to fell by more than 25 per cent to £94 million in the year to September 24.

While M&B, where Mr McManus and Mr Magnier own their stake through an investment company called Elpida, said that like-for-like sales have picked up since it posted a 0.8 per cent sales decline in its last financial year, it noted that it is facing a number of cost pressures in the current year.

“We face external cost headwinds, notably from further wage inflation, the recent [UK]business rates review and exchange rate movements,” said M&B chief executive Phil Urban. “We are working hard to mitigate these headwinds wherever possible, both through building on our sales momentum and active management of our cost base.”

The group added that the outcome of the UK’s EU membership referendum in June may affect it in the medium to long term, due to changes in consumer confidence, employment and immigration laws as well as input costs.

Goodbody Stockbrokers analyst Gavin Kelleher said he is likely to downgrade his operating profit forecast for M&B for the current year by 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

“We feel there is potential for value to be unlocked from the M&B business, but a degree of patience is required,” Mr Kelleher said.