JD Wetherspoon reports 12.5% hike in pre-tax profits

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon, which operates five bars in the Republic of Ireland, has reported record sales, profit and earnings per share before exceptional items for the 12 months ending July 24th.

The company, which operates more than 900 bars across Britain, saw pre-tax profits rise 12.5 per cent from £58.7 million to £66 million, with revenues climbing 5.4 per cent to £1.6 billion and like-for-like sales growing 3.4 per cent.

Operating profit before exceptional items decreased by 2.5 per cent to £109.7 million with the operating margin falling to 6.9 per cent from 7.4 per cent due to increases in staff costs, utilities and depreciation.

The group said like-for-like bar sales increased by 3.3 per cent over the year while food-related revenues were up 2.5 per cent.

JD Wetherspoon was founded by Tim Martin in 1979. Since its flotation in 1992, earnings per share before exceptional items have grown by an average of 14.4 per cent per annum and free cash flow per share by an average of 16.2 per cent.

The group currently operates five bars in Ireland: The Three Tun Tavern in Blackrock; The Forty Foot in Dun Laoghaire; The Great Wood in Blanchardstown; The Old Borough in Swords; and the Linen Weaver in Cork city. The group originally intended to open up to 30 bars in Ireland. However, Mr Martin, told The Irish Times in July that the company had been forced to revise its plans over the last year due to rising property prices.

The company has acquired properties on Camden Street in Dublin and on Arundel Square in Waterford city but plans to open bars at these locations have been delayed due to opposition to planning permission. JD Wetherspoon has also secured permission for a bar in Carlow and has plans for a second pub in Cork and another in the centre of Dublin.

“Since the year end, Wetherspoon’s sales have continued to be encouraging and increased by 4.1 per cent. Despite this positive start, it remains to be seen whether this will continue over the remainder of the year, given the strong like-for-like sales in the last financial year and what remains a very low-inflation environment,” said Mr Martin.

“We will provide updates as we progress through the year, but we currently anticipate a slightly improved trading outcome for the current financial year, compared with our expectations at the pre-close stage,” he added.