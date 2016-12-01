It's official: You can go ahead and eat 40% more chocolate

Nestlé, the world’s largest packaged food group, said it had devised a new technology that has the potential to reduce sugar in some of its confectionery products by up to 40 per cent without affecting the taste.

The maker of Kitkat and Aero bars said its researchers have found a way using only natural ingredients to change the structure of sugar particles.

By hollowing out the crystals, Nestlé said each particle dissolves more quickly on the tongue, so less sugar can be used in chocolate.

“Our scientists have discovered a completely new way to use a traditional, natural ingredient,” the company’s chief technology officer, Stefan Catsicas, said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as a global obesity epidemic ramps up pressure on processed food makers to make their products healthier.

Nestlé and its peers have all been working to reduce sugar, fat and salt, as consumers increasingly opt for fresher, healthier options.

Nestlé said it was patenting its findings and would begin to use the faster-dissolving sugar across a range of its confectionery products from 2018.

Nestlé is not the first company to experiment with designer molecules. PepsiCo in 2010 piloted a designer salt molecule that it said would allow it to use less sodium without affecting the taste of its snacks, which include Walkers crisps and Cheetos.