Insomnia awake to expansion as it eyes up first German outlet

Insomnia, the coffee chain led by Bobby Kerr, is eyeing up significant expansion this year, with plans to open as many as 35 outlets between now and the year-end.

The chain, which currently has a portfolio of about 140 outlets across Ireland and the UK, some of which are operated by partners such as Spar and Penneys, is also eyeing up its first move onto the continent, with plans to open an outlet in Germany in the last three months of the year. Other scheduled openings include Drumcondra and Mary Street in Dublin, Cavan , Mallow and Belfast.

Insomnia chairman Kerr said, “We are 20 years in business this year and I always think brands are constantly evolving, it’s really more an evolution of where we are, continuing to deliver the quality message backed up with great service and quality products.”

The coffee chain, one of Ireland’s largest, has also just re-opened its outlet on St. Stephen’s Green, which has a retro vintage feel and a new book swap initiative.