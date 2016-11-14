Greencore reports 11% boost to revenues despite ‘challenging’ retail environment

Irish convenience food group Greencore reported an 11 per cent hike in full-year revenues despite a “challenging and uncertain retail and economic environment in the UK”, as it announced the $750 million acquisition of a US convenience food manufacturer, Peacock.

Chief executive Patrick Coveney said it was another year of “ strong performance” and indicate that the London-listed group’s strategy of focusing on the UK and US convenience foods markets is continuing to work well.

“In the UK, we have delivered substantial like-for-like growth against the backdrop of a challenging retail market and an uncertain economic environment, and in the US we now have a business that is primed to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Given the underlying commercial momentum across the group, our strong market positions, the transformational acquisition of Peacock Foods in the US that we have announced separately today, and our recent new business wins, we are confident about Greencore’s future prospects.”

In the twelve months to September 30th, group revenue rose by 10.6 per cent to £1,481.9 million (€1.7 bn), up 5.9 per cent on a like-for-like basis. Group earnings (EBITDA) advanced by 13.9 per cent to £138.4 million, with operating profit up 11.2 per cent to £102 million. Pre-tax profits fell by 18.5 per cent to £48.2 million.

Net debt rose by £66.3 million to £331.8 million, driven principally by the increase in capital expenditure, the acquisition of The Sandwich Factory, but also by the significant depreciation in the value of sterling since the EU referendum in June 2016.

Greencore is to pay a final dividend of 4.10 pence per share, giving a total dividend of 6.65 pence per share, up 8.1 per cent.

The group said its effective tax rate in full-year was just 2 per cent, compared with 1 per cent in 2015, as the group has benefitted from historic tax losses over the last five years. However, as at the end of September 2016, substantially all of the UK historic losses have been recognised as a deferred tax asset in the balance sheet, which means that the effective tax rate will rise more markedly from FY17, although cash tax will continue to lag the income statement effective tax rate in the next two to three years, Greencore said.

Looking ahead, Greencore said it is confident that the group is “well set to achieve further progress in FY17 and beyond”.

Peacock

Greencore also dissclosed that it is to acquire Peacock Foods, a US convenience food manufacturer, for $747.5 million, as it “accelerates its vision” to become a fast-growing, international convenience food leader.

Peacock is a fast-growing US convenience food manufacturer with strong positions in frozen breakfast sandwiches, kids’ chilled meal kits and salad kits, generating revenues of approximately $1 billion and adjusted earnings (EBITDA) of $72.1 million in year to September 2016. Greencore said the acquisition of the business as the potential to “transform Greencore’s market and channel position in the US and create a strong platform for long term profitable growth”.

The deal is being funded by a fully underwritten rights issue.

Mr Coveney said that the deal will “transform our US business, strengthen our position in high growth categories, broaden our channel and customer exposure, and add significant scale to our operations”.