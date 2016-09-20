Greencore finance chief quits for Travis Perkins role

Greencore’s chief financial officer Alan Williams has quit to join UK builders’ merchant Travis Perkins.

Mr Williams, who joined Greencore nearly six years ago, will be replaced at the convenience foods company in early October by Eoin Tonge, who has been with the group since 2006.

Most recently, Mr Tonge (44) has been managing director of Greencore’s grocery division in the UK since 2004. He previously worked with US investment banking giant Goldman Sachs between 1994 and 2005.

Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney said Mr Willams’ “judgement, financial expertise, professionalism, integrity and commitment have made him a valued colleague during his time here. We are sorry to see him go but wish him well as he takes on an exciting new opportunity.”