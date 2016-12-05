Greencore chief’s remuneration falls by almost a third

Food company led by Patrick Coveney currently raising capital for US acquisition

Joe Brennan
Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney

Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney’s total remuneration fell by almost a third to £2.52 million (€3 million) in the year to September, as shares awards under a long-term incentive plan dropped.

While Mr Coveney’s salary rose to £610,000 from £581,000, shares issued under a performance share plan fell to £881,000 from £2.28 million. He also receives other benefits and an annual bonus, split by cash and a deferred-share award.

Greencore is currently in the process of raising £439 million through a rights issue to help fund a transformational US deal, the purchase of Peacocks Foods for $747.5 million (€706.4 million), which will quadruple its sales in the country.