Glanbia shares rally on Investec upgrade

Shares in Glanbia clawed back some of their recent losses on Tuesday after analysts in Investec upgraded their stance on the nutrition group’s stock, saying they believe it has been “oversold”.

The upgraded, to hold from sell, was part of a broader review of Irish publicly-quoted companies in the consumer sector, where Investec has lowered its earnings forecasts for seven companies, from C&C to Origin Enterprises as a result of sterling weakness against the euro.

“A circa 14 per cent dip in share price over the last two months with no change in general business conditions has Glanbia trading at a discount to peers for the first time in over two years,” said Ian Hunter, an analyst with Investec.

Shares in Glanbia rose as much as 2.2 per cent in early trading on Tuesday, to €14.97.

While Mr Hunter said he remains “cautious” on Glanbia’s ability to grow its revenues and margins, the share price slump has been “excessive”. He sees Glanbia delivering a trading update next week that will show a 2.6 per cent decline in like-for-like sales for the first nine months of the year, although acquisitions should add 3.8 per cent to the top line.

Investec has cut its 2017 earnings per share forecast for Glanbia by 0.3 per cent, while taking a similar amount off its estimates for Kerry and Total Produce. However, it has pulled back its projections for Origin Enterprises, which generates two-thirds of its revenue in the UK, by almost 2 per cent, while its estimates for C&C and Fyffes drop by 1.8 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectfully.