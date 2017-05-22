Glanbia shareholders approve sale of Dairy Ireland

Shareholders in Glanbia plc have voted in favour of the proposal to establish a joint venture with Glanbia co-operative society. The joint venture will be known as Glanbia Ireland and the deal is due to close in early July 2017.

The approval came at an extraordinary general meeting that took place in Kilkenny on Monday.

This approval means that Glanbia co-op will fund the acquisition of the 60 per cent share of dairy Ireland while the €40 million worth of member support will be funded through the sale of roughly 8.7 million shares in Glanbia plc.

