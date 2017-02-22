Glanbia revives plans to sell control of Dairy Ireland to farmers co-op

Glanbia has unveiled plans to sell a controlling stake in its Irish dairy division to its largest shareholder, the farmer Glanbia Co-operative Society, for €112 million.

The deal, subject to approval by shareholders and members on both sides, represents a scaled-back version of the publicly-quoted Glanbia’s failed attempt in 2010 to sell the dairy business entirely to the farmer co-op.

The announcement came on Tuesday morning as the food group reported better-than-expected earnings for 2016, in which its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 11.2 per cent to 87.66c, against its own 8-10 per cent EPS growth target. Glanbia expects EPS to grow a further 7-10 per cent this year, excluding currency movements and the effect of asset purchases and sales.

Under the terms of the deal , Glanbia will hive off Dairy Ireland, which is comprised its Irish consumer foods and agribusiness units, and into a separate company called Glanbia Ireland, in which the co-op will take a 60 per cent stake. Publicly-quoted Glanbia will retain the remaining 40 per cent stake. The new company will also contain the dairy ingredients business that Glanbia spun off five years ago in a similar 40:60 joint venture with the co-op.

An attempt in 2010 by Glanbia to sell full ownership of its Irish dairy business to the co-op failed as the latter couldn’t secure the necessary 75 per cent support needed from its voting members. At the time the co-op owned about 56 per cent or the Glanbia. The stake has since fallen to 36.5 per cent.

“The creation of Glanbia Ireland makes strategic sense for the shareholders of both Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia plc,” said Siobhan Talbot, Glanbia’s managing director. “ It brings together in a single structure the ownership, operations and objectives of Glanbia’s Irish dairy and agri-businesses. With €1.5 billion of annual revenue and a 2.4 billion litre milk pool, it will be a large scale, efficient business with a high quality supply chain and the strength and diversity to face the future with confidence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Subject to the deal going through, Glanbia Ireland will be set up with an investment programme of between €250 million and €300 million between 2017 and 2020, which will be largely funded by bank facilities. Jim Bergin, currenly the chief executive officer (CEO) of Glanbia Ingredients, is being lined up to become CEO of Glanbia Ireland.

Meanwhile, Glanbia will continue to focus on its global nutrition strategy through the platforms of Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN), Glanbia Nutritionals (GN) and strategic joint ventures for the benefit of all shareholders, Ms Talbot said.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (Ebita) in GPN, its biggest division, which targets the sports and health-food industry with protein powders, shakes and bars, jumped 20 per cent last year to €162.6 million, helped by 2015 acquisiton of protein bar maker thinThin.

The GN division, which includes the group’s US cheddar cheese and value-added dairy ingredients business, saw its Ebita increase by 4.9 per cent on the year to €111.8 million.