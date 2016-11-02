Glanbia faces US competition in protein bars and shakes

Glanbia said on Wednesday it sees sales growth of its branded protein bars and other sports nutrition products easing this year as it grapples with strong competition in this multi-billion-dollar market in the US.

The key global performance nutrition (GPN) unit, which accounts for more than 40 per cent of group earnings, delivered a 10.9 per cent increase in revenues for the first nine months of the year, helped by its acquisition last year of ThinkThin, a US firm which specialises in protein bars.

However, Glanbia said on Wednesday it expects full-year like-for-like branded revenue growth in this key division will be in the “low-single digits” per cent, with strong volume growth offset by investment in brands.

Trading update

“GPN revenue trends are likely to stay uneven in the coming quarters,” said Jack Gorman, an analyst with Davy, in a note after Glanbia released its latest trading update.

“Branded like-for-like growth was challenged by continued competive conditions in the US – especially during the third quarter. We estimate that branded like-for-like growth in the third quarter was modestly negative as a result.”

Branded GPN sales grew by 5.6 per cent in 2015, according to the group’s most recent annual report.

Total group revenue for the first nine months of this year, including joint ventures and associates, dipped 0.4 per cent, though it rose 0.2 per cent when foreign exchange movements were stripped out.

The company, led by managing director Siobhan Talbot, said it continues to forecast adjusted earnings per share growth of 8 per cent to 10 per cent on a constant currency basis for the full year.

Revenue in the global nutritionals business declined 0.8 per cent, while sales in Dairy Ireland posted a 3.3 per cent reduction and the contribution from joint ventures and associates dropped 6.6 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Glanbia’s comments on the three segements have improved since the group reported first-half results in August.

Positive outlook

Glanbia sees the global nutritionals business delivering earnings before interest, tax and appreciation (ebita) and margin improvement for the full year, due to growth of both diary and non-dairy value-added ingredient sales. This represents a more positive outlook, compared to the group’s previous guidance for a “modest” improvement in previous commentary, according to Mr Gorman.

“A moderate improvement in ebita is also now expected from Dairy Ireland and joint ventures/associates; previously, the outlook was for a broadly flat performance,” he said.