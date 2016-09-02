Fyffes sticks to full year profit targets even as currencies bite

Fyffes earnings rose 11.3 per cent in the first half of the year, buoyed by the acquisition of a Canadian mushroom company, Highline Produce, at the end of March.

The tropical fruits distributor said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose to €44 million from €39.5 million for the same period last year. It affirmed its full-year guidance for ebitda to grow between €63 million and €69 million from €56 million in 2015, even amid unfavourble currency fluctuations so far this year.

“The result for the first half of the year was satisfactory given the difficult prevailing market conditions, including adverse currency movements as a result of the weakness of sterling and the euro against the US dollar,” said chairman David McCann.

Fyffes said that banana trading conditions were “challenging” in the first half as the dollar strengthened against sterling and the euro.

“In response, Fyffes has secured some price increases to date but this has been insufficient to offset the impact of the adverse exchange rates and the group therefore continues to pursue further price increases in all markets,” the company said, adding that lower fuel prices have helped cushion the impact.

Volumes of banana sold grew by a “satisfactory mid-single digit” percent, it said. Pineapple volumes rose by a “strong mid-teens in percentage terms”, while those for melons surged by more than 20 per cent as a result of the successful integration of additional farming assets in Guatemala which it bought in late 2015.

Fyffes raised its earnings guidance at the end of April as it factored in the benefit of its €97.7 million purchase of Highline.