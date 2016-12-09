Fyffes agrees to be acquired by Sumitomo for €751 million

Irish fruit distributor Fyffes is set to be acquired by Tokyo-headquartered Sumitomo Corporation for €751 million.

The two companies reached agreement following a cash offer by Sumitomo, which will see each Fyffes shareholder receiving €2.23 per ordinary share. The deal combines the largest banana distributors in Europe and Asia and looks set to win shareholder approval.

In addition to the cash offer, Fyffes Shareholders will be paid a final dividend in respect of calendar year 2016 by Fyffes of €0.02 per share, bringing the total amount to be received to €2.25 per share.

The McCann family, who have run the fruit company for many years, are among the biggest shareholders with their investment vehicle holding over 12 per cent. The other major shareholder is a family trust controlled by a US family, the Zuckers, who own roughly the same amount of shares.

The offer price is a premium of close to 50 per cent from yesterday’s closing price and Goodbody stockbrokers said in a note to clients that, with almost 30 per cent of Fyffes shareholders already committed to accept the offer, the deal looks set to complete smoothly. The deal will have to be formally approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting.

Fyffes was close to a merger with Chiquita in 2014, in a move which would have created the world’s largest fruit company, but the deal fell apart.

Fyffes chairman David McCann said the Sumitomo deal crystallises the substantial value created in recent years through the various strategic developments and the strong operating performance of the company.

“Our employees, customers, suppliers and joint venture partners will benefit from Fyffes being part of an enlarged group with greater scale, reach and resources to broaden and accelerate delivery of Fyffes’ strategic objectives.”

Swordus Ireland Holding Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo, will acquire the entire issued share capital of Fyffes.

Fyffes emerged from a 1986 acquisition by the Fruit Importers of Ireland (FII) company - founded and run by the McCann family - with Fyffes, then British company. The company, whose original business was based on bananas,spun off its fresh produce business into a separate company, Total Produce, in 2007.

Hirohiko Imura, representative director of the managing executive officer for Sumitomo, said Sumitomo Corporation has long admired Fyffes for its outstanding track record and market leading position

“We are delighted that the Fyffes Directors have unanimously agreed to recommend our offer to shareholders. We believe that our offer represents a great reward for Fyffes’ shareholders,” he said.

Fyffes is headquartered in Dublin with annual turnover in excess of €1.2 billion.

The Sumitomo Corporation group consists of over 800 companies and more than 65,000 personnel. It has market capitalisation of approximately $15 billion.