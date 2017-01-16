Fyffes’ €751m takeover expected to be completed next month

Fyffes’ €751 million takeover by Japanese group Sumitomo Corporation is on track to go ahead next month as shareholders held a series of meetings on Monday to approve the deal.

“It’s an historic day in the company’s history. Fyffes has been on a journey for ever a century now,” said executive chairman David McCann, whose grandfather, Charles, set the foundations for the group when he set up a fruit and vegetable shop in Dundalk in 1902.

Mr McCann said he expects the deal, following shareholder approvals at meetings in Dublin on Monday, to be completed in mid- to late-February, depending on necessary High Court and various regulatory approvals. The first meeting concluded at about 10.15am, with the results of the investor vote due to be published later today.

The takeover, announced in early December, would end the tropical fruits distributor’s three-and-a-half decade as a Dublin-listed company and result in an €87.5 million payment to the McCann family for their almost 12 per cent stake.

The shareholder votes took place against the backdrop of a number of protesters demonstrating outside the hotel hosting the meeting. They were highlighting the plight and poor conditions for workers at Fyffes subsidiaries in Costa Rica and Honduras.