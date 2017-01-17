Free trade for agriculture post-Brexit a priority, says IFA

The retention of free trade for agriculture must be a key priority in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

Joe Healy used his first address to the IFA’s annual general meeting as president to highlight the grave threat posed to the State’s agricultural sector from Britain’s move to leave the EU.

He said no other sector or country was as exposed to Britain’s exit negotiations.

Battleground

“Agriculture and food cannot become a battleground between Brussels and London. There are too many farm livelihoods and jobs at stake,” he said.

Mr Healy was speaking as British prime minister Theresa May signalled Britain would not seek partial membership of the EU, potentially threatening the tariff-free trade Irish agriculture enjoys with Britain, where 40 per cent of Irish food exports go.

Mr Healy said politicians in Dublin and Brussels could not ignore the ongoing impact of the sterling devaluation, and that “direct aid” for farmers and the sectors affected must be on the agenda.

Under existing EU rules, state aid can only be deployed in cases of clear market failure, albeit there is a provision for its use in the case of a serious economic disturbance to a member state.

“Farmers have taken most of the pain resulting from the weakness of sterling. Beef farmers took a hit of €150 million last year from this alone and mushroom growers saw their margins wiped out,” Mr Healy said. “These losses are a direct result of a political decision outside farmers’ control and cannot be tolerated.”

In his speech, Mr Healy also touched on the issue of farm loans being sold on to vulture funds, saying he had a strong message for both the banks and agencies dealing with distressed loans.

“We will not tolerate the vulture fund approach of stripping assets, with no regard for the family farm,” he said.

Mr Healy was elected as IFA president last year in the wake of the organisation’s high-profile pay debacle.

Progress

He said substantial progress has been made on the renewal of IFA, noting a number of improvements related to governance, transparency and IFA Income had already been implemented.

He said pay levels across the organisation were now independently benchmarked.

Mr Healy welcomed incoming director general Damian McDonald, who replaces former IFA boss Pat Smith as the organisation’s top executive.

Mr Smith departed the IFA on bad terms in late 2015 amid controversy over his €500,000 remuneration.

He is suing the farmers’ organisation over his €1 million severance package, which has so far been withheld.