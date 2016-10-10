Former IFA boss takes legal route to secure €2m severance

Legal proceedings involving the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and its former general secretary Pat Smith were due to get underway today.

Mr Smith is suing his former employer over his controversial €2 million severance package, which has been withheld by the organisation.

In a separate action, he has also alleged defamation against the IFA in relation to comments made by then acting IFA president Tim O’Leary in a television interview following Mr Smith’s departure.

Both cases were up for mention before the High Court today.

Mr Smith is being represented by the legal firm of former rugby international Donal Spring while IFA is being represented by Arthur Cox.

Mr Smith had served for six years at the head of the IFA before departing last November when details of his half a million euro salary caused an outcry among grass-root members.

His departure and the ensuing controversy over his €2 million severance package engulfed the organisation in the worst crisis of its 60-year history and precipitated the exit of then president Eddie Downey.

Mr Smith has previously demanded an apology and a statement clarifying the circumstances of his departure.

He also offered to donate half his severance payment to two charities.

The severance package was to comprise an upfront payment of €1 million, to be followed by 100,000 annually for 10 years.

The IFA’s national executive has , however, voted not to pay Mr Smith his severance package.