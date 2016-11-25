Forestry investment firm under investigation to be wound up

A forestry investment firm which is under garda investigation amid concerns it may have been a pyramid scheme is to be wound up, the High Court has heard.

Arden Forestry Management, an Irish registered company, had raised €4m from 132 UK investors and the funds were to be used to buy forestry in Ireland. Only €200,000 of that money was spent on forestry, the court was previously told.

The court last month granted freezing orders over the company’s funds as well as appointing Declan DeLacy provisional liquidator.

On Friday, Brian Conroy BL, for Mr DeLacy, told Mr Justice Tony O’Connor his client was appointed full liquidator earlier this week.

An order has also been made transferring €600,000 held in a bank account of a Dubai company, GTD International, to the liquidator and that should be completed over the coming days, counsel said.

Mr Conroy said he wanted to vary the earlier order so that shares held by two Arden directors in that Dubai firm should also be transfered to the liquidated company. When that happens, these particular proceedings may no longer trouble the court, he said.

Lawyers for the directors consented to the application before the court.

Mr Justice O’Connor said the orders granted earlier should continue and could be varied to allow for transfer of the shares. He has adjourned the matter for two weeks.