Food entrepreneurs invited to step up to the plate

Would-be entrepreneurs have been invited to submit ideas for the next big food or drink business to Food Works, an Irish accelerator programme for start-up companies in the sector.

Applications can now be made to Food Works 2017, a scheme run by Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc that aims to foster and develop product ideas that “satisfy a genuine market need” and support the growth of the Irish food industry.

Individuals or companies who would like to take part are asked to register for an introductory meeting on Foodworksireland.ie before completing a formal application. Shortlisted companies will then take part in an industry “bootcamp”.

Since 2012, Food Works has worked with almost 70 start-ups to develop export-focused business ideas, securing more than €2 million in Enterprise Ireland funding. Of the eight companies to take part last year, four are trading, three are ready to launch and one is still in development.