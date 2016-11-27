Dundrum food hall investment by Aramark set to create 60 jobs

Caterer Aramark plans to create 60 jobs with a €1 million investment in a new food hall in the Republic’s biggest shopping centre.

The food service group said that it had spent €1 million on the facility on the third floor of Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin, which houses a number of restaurants, including Costa Coffee, Gastro Fired Pizza, Kanoodle and Subway.

The Dundrum centre is opening the facility in time for the Christmas shopping season.The shopping centre draws about 18 million shopping visits every year.

Frank Gleeson, Aramark’s northern Europe managing director, also confirmed that the multinational had signed deals with Irish-owned chains Poulet Bonne Femme and Kanoodle, under which it will open five new chains for each.

The group recently signed similar agreements with Chopped, which will have an outlet in Dundrum, and Freshii. Aramark said that it was part of its strategy to aid Irish food companies to grow.

It also hinted that it could use its international network to grow Irish businesses outside the State. Mr Gleeson said that Aramark had a “global platform” to help owners grow their organisations.

Kanoodle founder Matt Spalding said that his company opened its first restaurant four years ago, and Dundrum marks its sixth outlet.

Sara Mitchell and Gavin McCarthy of Poulet Bonne Femme said that opening in the shopping centre was an opportunity to attract new customers.

Don Nugent, general manager of Dundrum Town Centre, said the new food hall would give shoppers a “fabulous choice”.