Dublin 4 restaurant rated best in Ireland by TripAdvisor

Mulberry Garden, a small restaurant down a side street in Dublin 4, is Ireland’s best, according to TripAdvisor.

Contributors to the influential travel website rated Mulberry Garden as the best restaurant in Ireland based on an aggregate of reviews by the public.

Mulberry Garden replaced Ernie’s, which closed in 2011. It is located in Mulberry Lane.

It describes itself as a restaurant “surrounded by Ireland” with Irish produce, Irish art on the walls and even Irish toiletries in the bathrooms.

Of the 411 reviews on TripAdvisor, 312 (75 per cent) rated Mulberry Garden as excellent. One diner wrote: “From the sourcing of ingredients to their transformation and presentation on the plate, every aspect of the diner’s experience is guaranteed to be new, innovative, interesting and fun.”

Another said: “Perfect service and very delicious meals in combination with a unique and atmospheric ambience.”

It is necessary to travel to the other end of Ireland to find the runner-up. Idás in Dingle is owned by chef Kevin Murphy. Of its 285 reviews, 223 are “excellent”.

“This is a warm relaxed place with staff that really want you to enjoy your experience,” wrote one reviewer.

Another was equally effusive: “Wow what a treat! I absolutely loved Idás. My partner and I had probably the best meal we’ve ever encountered.”

Dingle’s reputation as arguably the food capital of Ireland is bolstered by three restaurants in the top ten, the others being The Chart House at number six and The Global Village at number seven.

The third best reviewed Irish restaurant is the Michelin-starred Chapter One in Parnell Square.

The Restaurant at Harvey’s Point on the shores of Lough Eske outside Donegal town is number four. Harvey’s Point was last year’s top rated Irish hotel on TripAdvisor.

Sabor Brazil in Camden Street is number five, Dax Restaurant in Pembroke Street Upper (8), An Port Mór Restaurant in Westport (9) and Finns’ Table in Kinsale complete the top 10.

The top five rated restaurants in Europe are also the top five rated restaurants in the world. The most highly-rated restaurant in the world is the three Michelin-starred Martin Berasategui in the Basque region of northern Spain.

Top 10 in Ireland:

1. Mulberry Garden, Dublin

2. Idas Restaurant, Dingle

3. Chapter One, Dublin

4. The Restaurant at Harvey’s Point, Donegal Town

5. Sabor Brazil, Dublin

6. The Chart House, Dingle

7. The Global Village, Dingle

8. Dax Restaurant, Dublin

9. An Port Mór Restaurant, Westport

10. Finns’ Table, Kinsale

Top 10 worldwide:

1. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte, Spain

2. Maison Lameloise, Chagny, France

3. L’Auberge de I’lll, Illhaeusern, France

4. Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons, Great Milton, United Kingdom

5. Ristorante Don Alfonso, Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy

6. Alinea, Chicago, United States

7. Waterside Inn, Bray on Thames, United Kingdom

8. Voila Bistrot, Paraty, Brazil

9. Adam’s, Birmingham, United Kingdom

10. Azurmendi Gastronomico, Larrabetzu, Spain