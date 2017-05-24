Donegal Investment group discontinues dividend for ‘foreseeable future’

Donegal Investment Group, a company with a number of interests in the agribusiness sector, told shareholders that the company will “discontinue the payment of dividends for the foreseeable future”. Instead, shareholder capital will be returned “in the more tax efficient form of a share buy-back programme”, shareholders heard at the company’s agm on Wednesday.

Geoffrey Vance, the company’s chairman, said that “the group’s overall performance was on plan for the new financial year to 31st August 2017” while noting that the “first six months of trading represents a materially significant element of the group’s full year performance” due to “the seasonal nature of the Group’s seed potato business and animal feeds business”.

The group’s interim results for the 6 months to the end of February 2017 show that adjusted operating profit increased by €2 million to €3.5 million while net debt at the company decreased by €1.6 million to €16.4 million.

For the same period however, group revenue declined by €3.5 million compared to the same period the previous year and stood at €46.4 million in the six months to the end of February.

Ian Ireland, the managing director of Donegal Investment Group, told the agm that he expects adjusted earnings per share of 30c to 32c per share for the full year.

All of the resolutions were approved by shareholders at the company’s agm.