Domino’s Pizza Irish sales rise 11% to €45.2m

Domino’s Pizza delivered an 11 per cent increase in its sales in the Republic for the first nine months of the year to €45.2 million, driven by growth in the number of people ordering online and recovering consumer spending.

London-listed Domino’s Pizza, which holds the master franchise of the brand in the UK and Ireland, said in a trading statement that overall sales for the period advanced by 15 per cent to £635.1 million (€705 million).

A 7.6 per cent increase in third-quarter Irish sales, “spread right away across the country, not just Dublin, shows the recovery of the market and the growth in digital, which is actually ahead of the growth we’re seeing in the UK,” group chief executive David Wild said on a call with analysts on Wednesday.

He said the company saw “further upside” in Ireland from increases in online penetration.

The group plans to open three news stores in Ireland next year, he said. The company has 47 stores around the country, according to its website.