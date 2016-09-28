Doheny & Nesbitt sees accumulated profit reach €2.83m

Landmark Dublin pub Doheny & Nesbitt, a favourite haunt for politicians seeking refuge from Leinster House, saw strong trading last year, newly filed abridged accounts for its parent Swigmore Inns Limited reveal.

Owned by publicans Tom and Paul Mangan, who acquired the pub for what was then a record £1.075 million in 1987, Doheny & Nesbitt recorded a €168,999 profit for the year ending January 2016. This brought accumulated profit for the company to €2.83 million, compared with €2.66 million in the previous year.

The Mangan brothers also own the Glenside Pub in Churchtown, the Stoneboat in Kimmage and Smyths and Birchalls in Ranelagh.

The accounts show the Baggot Street bar employed 33 people with staff costs, including wages and salaries, totalling €1.03 million, up from €940,185 in 2014.

Swigmore Inns had cash at hand of €32,960 at the end of January, as against €48,541 a year earlier.