Discreet dinner in the Merrion leads to €751m deal for Fyffes

Two months ago, David McCann was invited to dinner at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin by Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Corporation.

“We’d a very, very enjoyable meal,” said McCann, told The Irish Times on Friday, declining to give details of what the small group of executives dined on.

The final bill, it emerged on Friday morning, came to €751 million, as McCann, executive chairman behind Fyffes agreed that the world’s oldest banana brand be gobbled up by a €15 billion corporate gorilla.

“When discussions like this begin, you can never predict how they’re going to finish,” said McCann, 58. “But this is a good transaction for our shareholders and for our people, as we expect the business as a whole to remain intact.”

The deal is a far cry from when McCann’s grandfather, Charles, set up a greengrocers on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk in 1902 to become the first agent in Ireland for Fyffes, the then fledgling London-based banana importer. It’s also more than a consolation prize after Fyffes, led by the McCann family since the 1950s, failed to win the hand of US rival Chiquita two years ago in what would have been a $1 billion deal.

“There weren’t many people that thought the McCanns would be willing to sell,” said David Holohan, chief investment officer at Merrion Capital in Dublin. “But the premium that was offered by Sumitomo was so high, management had to have a look at it very seriously.”

The €2.23 per share cash offer values Fyffes’ 49 per cent above its closing prices on Thursday and 37 per cent above its all-time peak of €1.62 reached in April. In addition, Fyffes shareholders will be paid a final dividend of 2c.

The McCann family, who own 11.8 per cent of the group through their Balkan Investment vehicle, stand to make €87.5 million, while a trust linked to the South Carolina-based Zucker family, who emerged on the shareholder register earlier this decade, are set to make a similar amount.

Three months ago, the McCanns were out buying shares in Fyffes in the market as they sought to minimise the dilution of their stake as the company raised €47 million through a share placement to bolster its balance sheet and carry out more deals, after spending almost €140 million this year buying two Canadian mushroom companies.

The purchase of the Highline Products and All Seasons mushrooms businesses gave Fyffes another string to its bow, beyond bananas, melons and pineapples. While the company has raised its earnings forecasts a few times following the Canadian deals, it highlighted in September that its oldest business, bananas, was grappling with “challenging” trading conditions as the dollar strengthened against the euro.

McCann, who said he’s given the Sumitomo a commitment that he’ll “stay for a period”, sees the Japanese giving Fyffes the leeway to continue to developing, even if detailed conversations on this have yet to happen.

“Today is a stepping stone in a history of many companies, including my family’s,” said McCann. “All of those have combined to create something special.”