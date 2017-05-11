Deliveroo agrees new employment rules for riders

Deliveroo has announced a new “supplier” agreement with its riders, including removing a stipulation that they cannot take claims to an employment tribunal.

The delivery company, which employs 15,000 riders, said it had made a number of “key changes”, including:

- Making it clearer that riders are able to appoint another person to work on their behalf with Deliveroo at any time;

- Specifying that riders are not required to wear branded clothing;

- Setting out how riders can work with competitors;

- Giving riders the ability to terminate their agreement with Deliveroo at any time and for any reason, and

- Deliveroo will give seven-days’ notice if it chooses to end an agreement.

‘Easier than ever’

Deliveroo UK managing director Dan Warne said: “This new, simple supplier agreement for riders makes it easier than ever to work with Deliveroo.

“It makes clear that our riders are able to log in to work with us whenever they want, allowing them to fit their work around their life, rather than their life around their work.

“The flexible work we offer means that our riders are their own bosses, they can choose not to work if it doesn’t fit in with their own schedule, wear whatever branding they want and work for multiple companies at the same time.”

The news follows campaigns by unions for better employment rights for workers in the so-called gig economy.

