Dawn Farms to create 150 jobs at Kildare innovation centre

Irish food group Dawn Farms plans to create 150 new jobs over the next five years at its meat science and innovation centre in Co Kildare.

The company, which recently signed a €850 million supply deal with fast food chain Subway, said it would invest €25 million on enhancing its research and development hub in Naas, where the company is headquartered.

Dawn Farms is one of the leading suppliers of cooked and fermented meat for pizzas, sandwiches and ready-meals.

The company said the new roles will be at least graduate level, with opportunities for more highly qualified food scientists, meat technologists and those with culinary expertise to join the company.

“This investment will enhance our capacity to research trends, to develop new products and exciting new production technologies, while ensuring that the highest standards of food safety and security are upheld,” chief executive Larry Murrin said.

Minister for Enterprise, Jobs and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor said that the Dawn Farms story was a great example for the Irish agri-sector.

“Dawn Farms’ success is based on its strong roots in Ireland, using our brightest and best food scientists to innovate new products, and developing long term relationships with major international customers,” she said.

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon said: “Enterprise Ireland has been working with Dawn Farms since its establishment and we’ve witnessed first-hand the company’s growth and evolution, deepening their presence in the UK as well as diversifying into new markets in the euro zone region.”