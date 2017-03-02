Celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli to open Belfast restaurant

UK celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli would “love” to expand his operations to Dublin if the “right opportunity” comes along he said at the official launch of his first restaurant in Ireland which will be located in Belfast.

The multi-Michelin-starred chef, who hails from Arras in northern France, said in Belfast on Thursday that he would be open to possibilities in Dublin while he is in the process of developing his latest venture at Belfast Harbour’s new hotel at City Quays which will be operated by Marriott International.

The 188 room, four-star AC Hotel by Marriott, is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2018 and “Jean-Christophe Novelli at City Quays” is being billed as a key feature of the £25 million (€29m) development.

During a visit to the Belfast Harbour Commissioner’s office to promote the new venture Mr Novelli showcased a taste of what will be on offer at the 104-seat restaurant, but one thing he said that will not be on the menu is “politics”.

“I don’t do politics,” he declared when asked if he was concerned about launching a new restaurant on the same day as the Northern Ireland Assembly elections and against the backdrop of Brexit. Instead Mr Novelli is confident Belfast and Northern Ireland is at an “exciting chapter” in its development and that his new venture will appeal to both tourists and locals alike.

“I believe the Marriot is a prestigious brand and it is the first time they are in Northern Ireland and this is my first time and I am confident about Belfast – it has a fantastic reputation as a must-visit food destination and I am looking forward to working with local producers here and supporting the local industry,” he said.